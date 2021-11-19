Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson doubtful for Liverpool’s game with Arsenal

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 3.01pm
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson face late fitness tests ahead of the visit of Arsenal (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson face late fitness tests ahead of the visit of Arsenal (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and defender Andy Robertson face late fitness tests ahead of the visit of Arsenal.

The pair returned from international duty with minor issues and that has restricted their participation to recovery work away from the main squad.

Forward Sadio Mane has recovered from the bruised ribs sustained playing for Senegal but boss Jurgen Klopp’s longer-term injury list includes Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (ankle) with James Milner and Naby Keita (both hamstring) closest to returning next week.

Arsenal could be without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Thomas Partey for the trip to Anfield.

Aubameyang returned early from international duty and manager Mikel Arteta said he would have to be assessed ahead of the match, while Partey was unable to go on international duty and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the game.

The Gunners will also continue to be without defender Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Granit Xhaka with a left ankle and knee ligament injury respectively.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Phillips, Morton, Minamino, Origi, Henderson, Robertson.

Provisional Arsenal team: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Odegaard, Leno, Tierney, Aubameyang, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.