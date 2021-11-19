Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stevenage caretaker boss Robbie O’Keefe looking to build on cup win

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 3.14pm
Managerless Stevenage host League Two rivals Colchester on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Managerless Stevenage host League Two rivals Colchester on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Interim Stevenage boss Robbie O’Keefe will hope for more of the same as the club attempts to drag itself out of a desperate run of League Two form against Colchester.

Manager Alex Revell was relieved of his duties earlier this week after one win in 14 attempts in the league, and it was Academy manager O’Keefe who took charge of Tuesday night’s extra-time FA Cup first-round replay victory over nine-man MK Dons.

Ben Coker, Luke Prosser, Chris Lines and Bruno Andrade were all recalled to the starting line-up for the cup tie, while Luke Norris came off the bench to score the decisive penalty, and all five will hope for another chance to impress.

Striker James Daly will also be keeping his fingers crossed as he looks for a first league appearance since September following his recovery from injury.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins could have experienced midfielder Alan Judge back at his disposal after a five-week lay-off.

Judge has missed the last seven games with a calf injury, but has now returned to training and is in contention.

However, fellow midfielder Gene Kennedy is a doubt after picking up a knee injury in training this week and could join full-back Ryan Clampin (also knee) on the sidelines.

Mullins can at least console himself with the news that loan signings Armando Dobra and Sylvester Jasper, as well as skipper Tommy Smith, returned unscathed from international duty.