Stevenage caretaker boss Robbie O’Keefe looking to build on cup win

Interim Stevenage boss Robbie O’Keefe will hope for more of the same as the club attempts to drag itself out of a desperate run of League Two form against Colchester.

Manager Alex Revell was relieved of his duties earlier this week after one win in 14 attempts in the league, and it was Academy manager O’Keefe who took charge of Tuesday night’s extra-time FA Cup first-round replay victory over nine-man MK Dons.

Ben Coker, Luke Prosser, Chris Lines and Bruno Andrade were all recalled to the starting line-up for the cup tie, while Luke Norris came off the bench to score the decisive penalty, and all five will hope for another chance to impress.

Striker James Daly will also be keeping his fingers crossed as he looks for a first league appearance since September following his recovery from injury.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins could have experienced midfielder Alan Judge back at his disposal after a five-week lay-off.

Judge has missed the last seven games with a calf injury, but has now returned to training and is in contention.

However, fellow midfielder Gene Kennedy is a doubt after picking up a knee injury in training this week and could join full-back Ryan Clampin (also knee) on the sidelines.

Mullins can at least console himself with the news that loan signings Armando Dobra and Sylvester Jasper, as well as skipper Tommy Smith, returned unscathed from international duty.