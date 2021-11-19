Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fulham missing suspended duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Denis Odoi

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 3.49pm
Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is suspended for the Barnsley game (Adam Davy/PA)
Tosin Adarabioyo will be unavailable for Fulham as they host Barnsley.

The defender serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Denis Odoi is also suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Peterborough before the international break.

Biss Marco Silva revealed that Jay Stansfield will be out of action for a while after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the week.

Barnsley could be boosted by the return of Carlton Morris when they travel to West London.

The striker has returned to full training after his three-month injury absence and could be an option.

Full-back Callum Brittain misses out for the Tykes due to suspension.

Assistant head coach Joseph Laumann will be in charge for the Tykes, with new boss Poya Asbaghi to take training from next week.

