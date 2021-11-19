Wayne Rooney has close to fully fit squad as Derby take on Bournemouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wayne Rooney revealed he has a near fully fit squad to choose from as Derby host Bournemouth.

He told the club website: “There are no injuries from the last game, at Millwall before the international break, so we’ll have a strong squad to pick from.”

The Rams will be without the suspended Nathan Byrne who was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Scott Malone during the Millwall game.

Midfielder Krystian Bielik also misses out with a knee injury.

Bournemouth will be without Jordan Zemura for their trip to Pride Park and manager Scott Parker revealed that the defender is currently “immobilised in a boot”.

Parker told the club website: “Hopefully he comes out of that in the next couple of days and then we can paint a picture of how we go from there.”

Adam Smith will also miss the game due to injury, although the Bournemouth boss added that Smith is back training on grass and hoping he will be back with the team shortly.

Parker also provided an update on Jefferson Lerma, who was wearing a face mask on international duty for Colombia to protect his nose after an injury against Swansea.