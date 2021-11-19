Charlie Mulgrew confident of being fit as Dundee United play host to Aberdeen By Press Association November 19 2021, 4.01pm Charlie Mulgrew is confident of being fit as Dundee United face Aberdeen (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlie Mulgrew is confident of making Dundee United’s cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Tannadice on Saturday following a groin strain. The veteran defender came off at half-time against Hearts before the international break but believes time has been a healer. Dylan Levitt is still a doubt with a knock while striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out. Aberdeen are without the suspended Lewis Ferguson. But Connor McLennan is available again after several weeks on the sidelines. Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Matty Kennedy and Jack MacKenzie are still missing along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine. More from The Courier Tam Courts: Razor-sharp Ryan Edwards raised Dundee United spirits after spotting my dodgy haircut Stephen Glass stresses importance of Aberdeen returning to winning ways quickly Tam Courts makes Aberdeen ‘bloody nose’ admission – and explains how Dundee United have boxed clever ever since Tam Courts gives fitness update on key Dundee United pair Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt