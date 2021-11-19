Douglas Luiz set to miss Steven Gerrard’s first match in charge of Aston Villa

An error occurred. Please try again.

Steven Gerrard takes charge of his first game as Aston Villa boss and does not expect Douglas Luiz to return in time.

The Brazilian has been out since the end of October due to a hamstring injury, while Gerrard will also be without fellow midfielders Morgan Sanson (illness) and Trezeguet (knee).

Central defender Ezri Konsa is back in contention after serving a one-game ban as Villa bid to halt a five-game losing run.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is suspended following his late red card against Newcastle.

Jason Steele, who plays in the cup competitions for the Seagulls, will therefore be handed his Premier League debut.

Enock Mwepu is out with a muscle strain, but Aaron Connolly is fit following a heel injury.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Philogene-Bidace, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey, Archer, Davis.

Brighton provisional squad: Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Bissouma, Scherpen.