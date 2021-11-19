Wigan without injured forward Thelo Aasgaard for Oxford visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wigan are waiting to learn the full extent of Thelo Aasgaard’s injury, which keeps him out of the home game against Oxford.

The teenage forward will have a scan to determine the severity of a hamstring problem sustained during international duty with Norway Under-20s.

Defender James Carragher (knee) will continue to be monitored, while Curtis Tilt, Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor are still out.

Kell Watts and Jack Whatmough are in contention after returning to the squad for the midweek FA Cup replay win at Solihull.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has suggested Gavin Whyte could be the man to boost his striking options.

The 25-year-old, back with United after playing up front in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with European champions Italy on Monday, has mainly been used as a winger during his career but was one of two strikers at Windsor Park.

Robinson says the Cardiff City loanee would have played up front at some stage of Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat to Bristol Rovers if available.

Robinson made seven changes for that match and accused his team of ‘arrogance’ after they collapsed to a shock 4-3 defeat at the Memorial Stadium after leading 3-1 with 11 minutes left of extra time.