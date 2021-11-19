Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Grimes ends speculation over his future by signing new Swansea contract

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 5.53pm
Matt Grimes (left) has signed a new contract with Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)
Matt Grimes (left) has signed a new contract with Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)

Swansea captain Matt Grimes has ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract with the club.

The 26-year-old, who was linked with a number of Premier League clubs, has agreed a new deal until 2025.

Grimes joined the Swans from Exeter in 2015 and has played every minute of their Championship campaign so far this season.

Swans boss Russell Martin told his club’s official website: “It’s an incredible signing for the football club. It would have cost a lot of money to replace him.

“Most importantly we would have had to spend a lot of time with whoever was going to replace him.

“We know there had been so much interest in him, but he’s a cultural architect here. He drives so much of what we’re doing.”