Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlie Austin scores first league goal since August as QPR overcome Luton

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 9.53pm
Charlie Austin scored for QPR (Adam Davy/PA)
Charlie Austin scored for QPR (Adam Davy/PA)

Charlie Austin ended his goal drought as QPR beat Luton 2-0 to move up to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Chris Willock put them ahead and Austin scored his first league goal in 11 matches – a run stretching back to August – to double the lead.

Rangers remain the only team in the division to have scored in every league game this season.

They maintained that record with an extraordinary goal after just 10 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Following a Luton corner, Ilias Chair picked up the ball near the edge of his own penalty area and thumped it towards Willock, who darted between Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Allan Campbell before lobbing goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Willock’s goal – his fourth of the season – came after Luton had made a lively start and almost taken the lead following an early Rangers defensive mix-up.

Jimmy Dunne hesitated when collecting Yoann Barbet’s throw-in and was dispossessed by Elijah Adebayo, putting the Hatters forward through on goal.

Adebayo was denied by keeper Seny Dieng, and Harry Cornick’s attempt to force home the loose ball was blocked by Rob Dickie.

Luton remained a threat after going behind and almost equalised early in the second half when Tom Lockyer’s header from James Bree’s right-wing corner was cleared off the line by Albert Adomoah.

The ball was returned to Bree, whose cross was headed into the side-netting by Kal Naismith.

Rangers were under pressure, but Austin’s 55th-minute goal gave them the breathing space they needed.

Dunne nodded Willock’s left-wing cross back towards the striker, who headed past Sluga from close range.

QPR’s play-off prospects look promising despite their season so far being somewhat spoiled by defensive lapses costing them points.

Aside from the early mishap which Luton were unable to capitalise on, Rangers defended well this time and Austin’s cool finish effectively sealed their victory.

On another positive note for Mark Warburton’s side, Sam Field returned to action as a late substitute for his first appearance of the campaign, having recovered from a knee injury he suffered soon after being signed from West Brom during the summer.

Luton will rue not being able to take their big chance after the mistake by Dunne, who made amends for that error with a generally solid performance and an assist for Rangers’ second goal.

More from The Courier