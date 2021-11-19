Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte warns Tottenham players he will find out if they don’t eat well

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.33pm
Antonio Conte has made changes to the menu at Tottenham’s training ground (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte has made changes to the menu at Tottenham’s training ground (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is slowly implementing nutritional changes with his new squad and warned he will know if his orders are not being followed.

The Italian banned ketchup and fizzy drinks from the training ground menu during his time at Chelsea and is said to have made similar demands in his first few weeks with Spurs.

Eating and sleeping are valued highly by the experienced 52-year-old coach, who is preparing for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

Conte said: “It is not only important the training or the game. You have to prepare yourself in the best possible way. I consider sleeping very important, I consider having good nutrition very important because these two aspects bring the player to recover quickly.

“If you have this type of situation in the right way you can recover quickly, you are ready to work, also sometimes to work very hard and also to avoid injuries. To be professional it means to have all of these situations in your mind.

“Obviously I like also to speak about good nutrition. I spoke with the nutritionist. I am going slowly, slowly because now the most important thing is to work very well on the pitch, to give the priority to the physical, tactical and mental aspect.

“For sure we are going step by step. We want to improve every aspect of my players. Usually when I start to work with players maybe at the start someone can’t understand something like this but then when they start to understand they don’t go away from this road.”

The menu changes produced results at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea winning the Premier League in Conte’s first campaign in charge.

And the Italian showed earlier this month he continues to demand the best of those he has worked with – even for his former players who are now retired.

John Terry received a comment from the current Spurs boss on a recent Instagram post that showed a book and two biscuits which read “John only 1 biscuit” along with some emojis.

While Tottenham players may be careful over any pictures they post on social media which contain food, Conte has insisted one way or another he will know if they are following his rules.

More from The Courier