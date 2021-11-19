Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Warburton welcomes end of Charlie Austin goal drought in QPR win over Luton

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 11.07pm
Mark Warburton praised Charlie Austin
Mark Warburton praised Charlie Austin

QPR boss Mark Warburton was “delighted” to see Charlie Austin end his goal drought in the 2-0 win at home to Luton.

Chris Willock put Rangers ahead after a sharp counter-attack following a Hatters corner and Austin’s second-half header sealed the points for the west London side.

It was Austin’s first league goal in 11 matches – a run stretching back to August.

Jimmy Dunne nodded Willock’s cross back to the striker, who netted from close range.

Warburton said: “He’s a goalscorer and they love scoring goals and get frustrated when they don’t.

“The nature of the industry is that it’s a heavy shirt to wear sometimes, the striker’s shirt.

“His reaction after he scored that goal tells you everything about what it means to him to score for the club.

“I was delighted for him. It was pleasing for Charlie and the team. He wants to score goals and it gives him that adrenaline buzz.”

Luton certainly had chances before Austin netted Rangers’ second 10 minutes into the second half.

Elijah Adebayo missed an early opportunity to put them ahead and they later went close to equalising when Tom Lockyer’s header was cleared off the line and Kal Naismith headed into the side-netting when unmarked.

Warburton admitted: “It was an important second goal and gave us a bit of breathing space. It was a key goal.

“It’s three vital points and a clean sheet against a good team. But we have to recognise also that we gave away some opportunities by being loose.

“You can get punished for that in the Championship, but tonight we weren’t punished and got goals at a good time.

“We’ve got to keep working hard. We can’t ignore the fact that we gave chances away.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “We had 16 shots and just three on target, which isn’t a good ratio.

“A lot of it is about composure. We’ve been as good as QPR in terms of scoring – we were level on goals with them – and we’ve had more chances tonight.

“QPR are one of the most fluent teams in the league and they had lots of play in midfield without really hurting us.

“We’re a good, aggressive side, go up against people and are brave and bold. We go toe-to-toe.

“But we’ve had proper chances and didn’t even make their keeper make a save.

“We’ve also got to defend better. We gifted them the first goal and for the second we should have stopped the cross and won a header.

“If you don’t concede then you’re asking QPR to do a lot more. Goals change games.

“But you have to give some credit to QPR because they were clinical.”

