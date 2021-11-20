Aberdeen report operating loss of over £5million

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen have reported a £5.2million operating loss during last season’s coronavirus-hit campaign.

The club’s annual accounts up to June 30, 2021, show a £3.3m drop in turnover with the loss higher than the £2.9m figure from the previous season, which was curtailed by the pandemic. Wages fell slightly to £9.4m.

The club stated that the past 12 months had been “one of the toughest financial periods” faced at Pittodrie.

A statement added: “The profound impact of the pandemic prevented fans from attending matches, left corporate hospitality lounges lying dormant and placed a significant additional burden of Covid‐19 related costs on the club.

“A combination of player sales, business interruption insurance, fans buying more season tickets than anticipated, staff taking a temporary cut in pay, an injection of new cash from investors, and an interest‐free loan from the Scottish Government, allowed the club to avoid making any redundancies or major permanent cuts in expenditure.”

The club’s annual general meeting will be held on December 13.