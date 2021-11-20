Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen report operating loss of over £5million

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 12.03am
The pandemic hit finances at Pittodrie (Jeff Holmes/PA)
The pandemic hit finances at Pittodrie (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Aberdeen have reported a £5.2million operating loss during last season’s coronavirus-hit campaign.

The club’s annual accounts up to June 30, 2021, show a £3.3m drop in turnover with the loss higher than the £2.9m figure from the previous season, which was curtailed by the pandemic. Wages fell slightly to £9.4m.

The club stated that the past 12 months had been “one of the toughest financial periods” faced at Pittodrie.

A statement added: “The profound impact of the pandemic prevented fans from attending matches, left corporate hospitality lounges lying dormant and placed a significant additional burden of Covid‐19 related costs on the club.

“A combination of player sales, business interruption insurance, fans buying more season tickets than anticipated, staff taking a temporary cut in pay, an injection of new cash from investors, and an interest‐free loan from the Scottish Government, allowed the club to avoid making any redundancies or major permanent cuts in expenditure.”

The club’s annual general meeting will be held on December 13.

