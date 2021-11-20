Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Man United record goalscorer Ella Toone signs new deal until 2025

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 11.27am Updated: November 20 2021, 11.33am
Ella Toone has signed a new contract with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ella Toone has signed a new contract with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United striker Ella Toone said she “couldn’t be prouder” to sign a new contract with the Women’s Super League club until June 2025.

The 22-year-old England international joined United in 2018 and holds the records for appearances and goals with 83 and 36 respectively.

Toone said on social media: “The dream continues – to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful to everyone that’s supported me so far.”

Toone made her international debut for England against Northern Ireland in February, and scored a hat-trick in last month’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

United boss Marc Skinner said: “I’m delighted that Ella has signed a new contract with the club, she is a wonderful talent and her stats this season speak for themselves.

“There is so much room to grow with Ella too, she is only 22-years-old and is always learning, so we know if she continues to work hard she will have such a bright future.”