Wigan v Oxford clash postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in U's squad By Press Association November 20 2021, 12.13pm Wigan's home League One fixture against Oxford will be rearranged (Martin Rickett/PA) Wigan's home Sky Bet League One game against Oxford has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors' squad. Latics made the announcement on their official website, with a date for the rearranged fixture yet to be confirmed. Wigan said: "Due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Oxford United camp, Saturday's match has been postponed. "Tickets purchased for the match will be eligible for the rearranged fixture, for which a date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course."