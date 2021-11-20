Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mason Greenwood misses Watford match after testing positive for Covid

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 2.33pm
Mason Greenwood was not included in Manchester United’s squad for their trip to Watford after he tested positive for Covid-19 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old was a notable absentee from the side named to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing the forward’s positive test in his pre-match interviews.

Greenwood has been a key member of Solskjaer’s squad this season, scoring four goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old will have to undergo a period of isolation ahead of a key period for the under-pressure Red Devils.

United face a crunch Champions League group stage trip to Villarreal on Tuesday before travelling to Premier League leaders Chelsea next Sunday.

Greenwood’s absence at Watford opened the door for summer signing Jadon Sancho to start, with the England international yet to hit his stride since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

