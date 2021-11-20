Lewis McCann nets double as Dunfermline blow Ayr away

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline eased to a 3-0 victory over Ayr in the Scottish Championship.

The hosts, who only won their first game of the season last weekend, made it back-to-back victories to move off the bottom of the table and above their opponents – who are now winless in six.

Lewis McCann gave Dunfermline the lead in the 14th minute, arriving to head in at the near post from Dominic Thomas’ corner.

Matthew Todd then came close to doubling the lead but his header from Graham Dorrans’ corner was cleared off the line.

But a Dorrans corner paid dividends five minutes before the break as Ryan Dow headed in Dunfermline’s second.

The hosts’ domination continued after the break as McCann slotted in his second from an Aaron Comrie header.