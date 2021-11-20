Arbroath down leaders Kilmarnock as Anton Dowds nets late winner By Press Association November 20 2021, 4.59pm Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Anton Dowds scored a late winner as Arbroath beat Scottish Championship leaders Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park. Dowds struck in the 84th minute to extend the visitors’ unbeaten run to six games and move them two points behind Killie. Arbroath’s Derek Gaston, who has a job coaching young keepers at Killie, produced a fine save to keep out Oli Shaw’s effort as the first half ended goalless. Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemming made a stunning stop to keep out Luke Donnelly’s long-range effort on the hour. Arbroath had a glorious chance to take the lead late on but Michael McKenna’s spot-kick was saved by Scott Stewart. But the miss did not prove costly as substitute Dowds struck to secure an away win. More from The Courier Dick Campbell: Arbroath gaffer says Kilmarnock win is in his ‘top 10 results in 33-year career’ Kilmarnock 0-1 Arbroath: Anton Dowds’ header wins it late on for Dick Campbell’s side Zak Rudden strike helps Partick beat leaders Kilmarnock Oli Shaw scores twice as Championship leaders Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South