Arbroath down leaders Kilmarnock as Anton Dowds nets late winner

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 4.59pm
Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Anton Dowds scored a late winner as Arbroath beat Scottish Championship leaders Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.

Dowds struck in the 84th minute to extend the visitors’ unbeaten run to six games and move them two points behind Killie.

Arbroath’s Derek Gaston, who has a job coaching young keepers at Killie, produced a fine save to keep out Oli Shaw’s effort as the first half ended goalless.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemming made a stunning stop to keep out Luke Donnelly’s long-range effort on the hour.

Arbroath had a glorious chance to take the lead late on but Michael McKenna’s spot-kick was saved by Scott Stewart.

But the miss did not prove costly as substitute Dowds struck to secure an away win.

