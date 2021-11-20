Lewis Mayo’s second-half effort enough as Partick Thistle edge Hamilton win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Partick Thistle maintained their challenge at the top end of the cinch Championship table with a 1-0 home win over Hamilton thanks to a goal in the second half from Lewis Mayo.

Midfielder Josh Mullin came close with the visitors’ first effort as he fired the ball wide after 22 minutes.

After half an hour, Hamilton goalkeeper Joe Hilton saved at the feet of Partick’s Zak Rudden to keep the scores level.

Hamilton’s David Moyo shot wide across goal following a quick break 10 minutes before half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half, Mayo broke the deadlock as he headed in from a Kyle Turner corner.

Partick’s Cammy Smith nearly increased the lead when his volley hit the underside of the crossbar but the home side had done enough for the win which kept them fourth, while Hamilton dropped to eighth in the table.