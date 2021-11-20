Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Mayo’s second-half effort enough as Partick Thistle edge Hamilton win

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.01pm
Lewis Mayo was on target for Partick Thistle (John Walton/PA)
Lewis Mayo was on target for Partick Thistle (John Walton/PA)

Partick Thistle maintained their challenge at the top end of the cinch Championship table with a 1-0 home win over Hamilton thanks to a goal in the second half from Lewis Mayo.

Midfielder Josh Mullin came close with the visitors’ first effort as he fired the ball wide after 22 minutes.

After half an hour, Hamilton goalkeeper Joe Hilton saved at the feet of Partick’s Zak Rudden to keep the scores level.

Hamilton’s David Moyo shot wide across goal following a quick break 10 minutes before half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half, Mayo broke the deadlock as he headed in from a Kyle Turner corner.

Partick’s Cammy Smith nearly increased the lead when his volley hit the underside of the crossbar but the home side had done enough for the win which kept them fourth, while Hamilton dropped to eighth in the table.

