Rotherham move up to second after beating Cambridge

Rotherham moved into the League One automatic-promotion spots with a 3-1 win over Cambridge.

With the league’s joint top-scorer Michael Smith out through suspension, it was up to other Millers players to step up and Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo duly delivered the decisive goals.

Rotherham got the breakthrough in the 34th minute with Shane Ferguson’s cross headed out to Wiles who crashed in an unstoppable volley.

George Williams spurned a good chance to level before the break but he could not control a volley at the back post from Wes Hoolahan’s cross.

Rotherham made them pay three minutes into added time with Barlaser stroking home from the penalty spot after Ladapo had been tripped by Jack Iredale.

Cambridge got back into it after 51 minutes with Sam Smith finishing off a slick move with a curling effort.

Ladapo ended any hopes for the visitors in the 81st minute by powering in a decisive third from Mickel Miller’s cross.