Cove Rangers defeat Airdrie to move top of League One

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.06pm
Cove Rangers claimed victory at the Excelsior Stadium (Jeff Holmes/PA)


Cove Rangers climbed above Airdrie to the summit of cinch League One after a 2-0 win at the Excelsior Stadium.

Mitch Megginson headed home a cross from Blair Yule to break the deadlock in the 79th minute, and Fraser Fyvie hit the second with seven minutes left.

Montrose climbed to third after Cammy Ballantyne’s goal sank Falkirk 1-0, for whom Callumn Morrison missed a late penalty.

Queen’s Park slipped to fourth following a 2-1 defeat at Peterhead.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Luca Connell drove the visitors ahead after only 10 minutes with his third goal of the season.

But Scott Brown equalised from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after
Lee Kilday fouled Russell McLean, and McLean hit the winner with 14 minutes remaining.

Goals from David Goodwillie and a Ross Cunningham double saw Clyde come from behind for a 3-1 win against East Fife, who went ahead through Kyle Connell.

A late Eoghan Stokes strike gave Dumbarton a 2-1 win at 10-man Alloa,

Stuart Carswell put the visitors ahead from the spot and Conor Sammon equalised before they lost Fernandy Mendy to a red card and Stokes hit the winner with eight minutes left.

