Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Payne snatches victory for Swindon at Newport with late winner

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.11pm
Jack Payne scored Swindon’s winner (Tess Derry/PA)
Jack Payne scored Swindon’s winner (Tess Derry/PA)

Jack Payne’s late strike sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win for Swindon at fellow promotion hopefuls Newport.

A Finn Azaz own goal put the visitors ahead with 17 minutes remaining but Dom Telford netted his 12th goal of the season to level the match a minute later.

Both sides looked to have settled for a point but Payne had other ideas and he fired low past Newport goalkeeper Joe Day from the edge of the area to settle a tight contest in the 88th minute.

Oli Cooper had forced Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott into a fine save at his near post midway through the first half and Azaz hit the post for the home side soon afterwards.

Alex Gilbert was denied by a flying fingertip save from Day just after the break before the Robins took the lead after 73 minutes when Azaz headed into his own net from a corner.

Telford was in the right place to fire home Cameron Norman’s centre moments later but Payne earned the visitors victory late on.

More from The Courier