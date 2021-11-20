Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reading hit back to take a point against Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.13pm
Scott Dann scored for Reading (Simon Marper/PA)
Reading reacted positively to their EFL points deduction with a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Forest went in front early on through an excellent strike from Philip Zinckernagel and although the Royals dominated much of the opening half, they failed to find an equaliser.

In a mostly even second period, Reading levelled in the 64th minute when centre-back Scott Dann drove home from a corner.

Reading were deducted six points on Wednesday for breaching the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability limit for the period from 2017 to 2021 by almost £19million.

It dropped them from 16th to 19th in the Sky Bet Championship, four points off the relegation zone.

Forest, unbeaten in three matches, had lost only once in nine games since Steve Cooper took over as head coach in September.

It was Forest who started the better, showing a lot of tenacity in the tackle, and they went ahead in the fourth minute.

Zinckernagel, on loan from Watford, cut in from the left flank and twice shaped to shoot, which left the home defenders floundering.

Having created the space, the Danish forward then drove a crisp 20-yard drive past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Reading responded brightly, with Andy Yiadom crossing from the right to set up midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba made a fine stop from Drinkwater’s powerful effort, with the loose ball eventually hacked to safety by the visiting defence.

Samba was called into action again, having to punch clear after Reading defender Baba Rahman had unleashed a fierce long-range attempt.

Joe Lolley blazed high over the home crossbar from a rare Forest attack but Reading finished the half strongly.

George Puscas was denied by a smothering last-ditch save from Samba and the busy Forest keeper also kept out an effort from Drinkwater.

Forest upped their tempo at the start of the second half.

Lewis Grabban could have made it 2-0 when his shot beat Southwood but was cleared off the goal-line by Reading captain Liam Moore.

Jack Colback tested Southwood with a drive from distance while Zinckernagel sent a free-kick fizzing wide.

But Reading drew level just past the hour, shortly after the introduction of substitute Andy Carroll.

The former England and Newcastle striker, signed on Monday as a free agent on a two-month deal, played a minor role in the equaliser, providing the nod-down for John Swift to earn a corner.

Swift took the set-piece, low and hard into the Forest area and perfect for Dann to sweep home past Samba.

Forest tried to respond, with Grabban finding the side-netting from a tight angle, but Reading proved good value for their draw.

