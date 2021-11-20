Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paddy Madden bags brace as cup heroes Stockport see off Woking

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.15pm
Woking hosted Stockport (Adam Davy/PA)
Woking hosted Stockport (Adam Davy/PA)

Paddy Madden scored twice as Stockport followed up their FA Cup heroics with a 2-1 victory over Woking in the Vanarama National League.

Madden’s first-half double proved enough just days after County had stunned Bolton 5-3 after extra time in their first-round replay.

Stockport showed no ill-effects from those midweek exploits as Madden fired them into a fifth-minute lead from Macauley Southam-Hales’ cutback.

Madden struck a second in the 29th minute when John Rooney’s blocked shot fell to the striker on the edge of the area and he curled into the far corner.

Tahvon Campbell pulled a goal back for the hosts when he turned in Max Kretzschmar’s cross in the 66th minute.

Woking pushed for an equaliser, with Campbell denied by County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe and Jordan Maguire-Drew’s stoppage-time free-kick went close, but the visitors held on.