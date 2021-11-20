Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Ben Brereton-Diaz strikes late to earn Blackburn point at Bristol City

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.15pm
Ben Brereton-Diaz struck to earn Blackburn a point (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ben Brereton-Diaz struck to earn Blackburn a point (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ben Brereton-Diaz notched his 14th goal of the season to earn Blackburn a point from a 1-1 Championship draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took a 34th-minute lead when Callum O’Dowda ran onto an Andreas Weimann through ball to shoot past Thomas Kaminski with the aid of a deflection.

But Rovers levelled on 75 minutes, Brereton-Diaz rifling home a right-footed drive from an angle after Tomas Kalas had made a hash of an attempted headed clearance.

Substitute Nahki Wells almost won it for City just after going on, but saw his 84th-minute header brilliantly saved by Kaminski.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson, back at the helm following illness, gave a first start to teenage midfielder Ayman Benarous as one of three changes from the 3-2 defeat at Coventry.

Tony Mowbray named an unchanged Blackburn side as they looked to build on a 3-1 win over Sheffield United before the international break.

City created nearly all the first-half chances, but only had O’Dowda’s goal to show for it.

Kaminski had to make a fine diving save as early as the fifth minute when an Alex Scott free kick was flicked on and bounced wickedly off defender Scott Wharton.

Tyreeq Bakinson saw a 17th-minute shot deflected over after good work by O’Dowda and Weimann, who should have put City ahead 15 minutes later.

Another Scott free kick was flicked on at the near post and the striker miskicked with the goal at his mercy six yards out.

O’Dowda’s goal was well deserved and two minutes later City almost kicked on as the busy Benarous fired wide from another good position.

Blackburn had the ball in the net on 38 minutes, but Brereton-Diaz was ruled offside as he volleyed past Dan Bentley from Reda Khadra’s chip forward.

The visitors suffered a blow soon afterwards when Ian Poveda suffered an injury near the halfway line and had to be stretchered off after lengthy treatment.

Blackburn failed to register a worthwhile goal attempt in the first half and again at the start of the second period could not find the final pass to breach City’s back line.

On the hour, Brereton-Diaz sent a curling effort wide from outside the box. Both managers then made changes, Benarous receiving a standing ovation from home fans when replaced by Han-Noah Massengo.

Mowbray sent on Joe Rothwell and Leighton Clarkson for Jacob Davenport and Ryan Nyambe, while Pearson replaced Chris Martin with Antoine Semenyo.

Both sides were struggling to test the respective goalkeepers. But that all changed with the emphatic finish by Brereton-Diaz.

Rothwell volleyed wide as Rovers sensed a late winner.

But City went closer with Wells’ header and will be disappointed not to have edged a competitive match.