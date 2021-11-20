Chesterfield restore three-point lead with win at Solihull By Press Association November 20 2021, 5.17pm Kabongo Tshimanga has 16 goals this season (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chesterfield restored their three-point lead at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win at Solihull. The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes when Kyle Storer was sent off for a hefty challenge on Luke Croll. Nine minutes later Chesterfield grabbed the lead when Alex Whittle played a one-two with Kabongo Tshimanga and slotted the ball home. Tshimanga then registered his 16th goal in 16 games for the Spireites with an angled finish on the stroke of half-time. More from The Courier Chesterfield move top after Kabongo Tshimanga treble Spireites’ spirit impresses boss as they come from behind to beat Southend Spireites come from behind to sink Shrimpers and reach second round of FA Cup Ten-man Chesterfield hit back to secure point at Dagenham