Sport

Aaron Martin own goal sees Oldham claim dramatic win over high-flying Port Vale

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.19pm
Aaron Martin’s own goal saw Oldham claim the points (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Martin’s own goal saw Oldham claim the points (Nick Potts/PA)

A dramatic last-gasp own goal from Port Vale defender Aaron Martin handed struggling Oldham a potentially precious 3-2 victory against their high-flying opponents.

The Latics, who had been behind twice, lifted themselves clear of the drop zone after Martin diverted Sam Hart’s shot past his own goalkeeper Lucas Covolan in stoppage time.

Vale went close early on when Devante Rodney drove a low shot wide and they did not have to wait much longer to go ahead as David Worrall struck a 20th-minute opener.

The former Oldham wide man met James Gibbons’ cross at the far post and side-footed high into the net.

Oldham came close to a swift response when Zak Dearnley’s low strike was brilliantly saved by Covolan.

But the hosts would not be denied and it was 1-1 in the 31st minute when Davis Keillor-Dunn nodded home after skipper Carl Piergianni headed back across goal.

Vale reclaimed their lead seven minutes after the restart when David Amoo crossed for Gibbons to fire clinically home from 15 yards and visiting skipper Tom Conlon later volleyed against the post.

Oldham rallied again though and Hart made it 2-2 in the 81st minute when he fired home from close range, before Martin’s dramatic intervention settled matters three minutes into added time.

