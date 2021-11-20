Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sunderland leave it late to beat Ipswich and end poor run

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.21pm
Luke O’Nien struck for Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke O’Nien struck for Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady ended Sunderland’s poor run as they snatched a 2-0 win over Ipswich at the Stadium of Light.

O’Nien’s 85th-minute header was the home side’s first shot on target, as Christian Walton failed to claim an Alex Pritchard corner to the back post, before McGeady made no mistake from the penalty spot.

It left Paul Cook’s side to rue a host of missed chances in the first half, in which they had made all the significant running but failed to take advantage.

Bersant Celina had missed three excellent chances to score from close range, on one occasion denied by a stunning Thorben Hoffmann double save.

The second half had been an altogether more tepid affair, and as the game drifted towards a conclusion it looked as if the two sides would cancel each other out.

But after Sone Aluko missed a volley from inside the box, the Black Cats had their defining moment at the other end with O’Nien heading in.

Ipswich were unable to muster a response and McGeady added a second in stoppage time when Aristote Nsiala was adjudged to have handled inside the box, ending sixth-placed Sunderland’s three-match losing streak in the league.

More from The Courier