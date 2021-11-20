Charlton shock League One leaders Plymouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

League One leaders Plymouth were shocked by Charlton at the Valley as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

The hosts almost went ahead after seven minutes, when George Dobson pounced on sloppy defensive work, only to pull his shot off target.

After further Charlton pressure, where they forced a number of corners, Elliott Lee put a Dobson cross just off the outside of the post on 22 minutes.

Plymouth started to get into the contest and just before the half hour mark Ryan Hardie beat the offside trap but goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray saved well.

Charlton still dominated the rest of the half, but were unable to find a way to make their superiority count.

They suffered a blow 10 minutes after the restart, when captain Jason Pearce was forced off the field with injury.

However, the hosts got the breakthrough their play deserved on the hour mark, when a Ben Purrington strike went under keeper Michael Cooper.

Alex Gilbey saw his effort on 70 minutes blocked after a great solo run by Conor Washington.

However, the Ulsterman netted six minutes from time to give Charlton a much deserved three points.