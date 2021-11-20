Ryan Colclough and Matty Kosylo at the double as Altrincham beat 10-man Weymouth By Press Association November 20 2021, 5.22pm Matty Kosylo scored twice for Altrincham (Ian Hodgson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ryan Colclough and Matty Kosylo scored twice as Altrincham beat 10-man Weymouth 4-1. Weymouth were up against it after 22 minutes when Tom Bearwish brought down Kosylo as Alty threatened to break and was sent off. The visitors made their advantage count 12 minutes later when Colclough cut inside and curled a beauty into the far corner. Quickfire strikes from Kosylo and Colclough put them three ahead on the hour, Taofiq Olomowewe pulled one back for the Terras but Kosylo’s late second wrapped up a convincing win. More from The Courier Steve Cotterill has a return to forget as Cheltenham beat 10-man Shrewsbury Gateshead secure televised FA Cup tie against Charlton by beating Altrincham Matty Godden at the double as 10-man Coventry hit back to stun Bristol City Altrincham get back on winning trail with victory over Maidenhead