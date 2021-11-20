Boreham Wood hammer Maidenhead to put pressure on league leaders By Press Association November 20 2021, 5.25pm Boreham Wood beat Maidenhead (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood edged closer to the top of the Vanarama National League after claiming a comfortable 4-0 win against Maidenhead. A brace from Scott Boden and goals from Josh Rees and Jacob Mendy saw the Wood move up to second in the table, while Maidenhead still remain in 19th. Boden opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute, tapping home Rees’ cross at the far post. Rees turned from provider to goalscorer just five minutes later, slotting in a Boden cross with one touch to double Wood’s lead. One minute into the second half Boden earned his brace after tapping in a Kane Smith cross. Rees had a chance to get his brace but his powerful effort hit the side netting before Mendy sealed the three points for the home side after his long-range shot found the net. More from The Courier Luke Garrard thrilled as Boreham Wood reach second round and make club history Scott Boden’s double eases Boreham Wood past Eastleigh Fulham put seven past 10-man Blackburn to close gap at Championship summit Tyrone Marsh fires Boreham Wood to top spot with late winner at 10-man Southend