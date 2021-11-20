Kelty Hearts beat Stenhousemuir to maintain unbeaten start

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win at home to Stenhousemuir.

Connor Barron, on loan from Aberdeen, slotted home his first goal for the club in the seventh minute.

Joe Cardle doubled Kelty’s lead five minutes into the second half with a shot from the edge of the box, registering his fifth goal in four games in the process.

Three late goals helped Forfar bounce back to winning ways with a 3-0 home success over bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath.

The Loons, who saw their six-game unbeaten league run ended by Kelty last week, struck the bar through Matty Aitken just before half-time.

But Andy Munro broke the deadlock in the 77th minute before Grant Anderson nodded in a second following a fine team move five minutes from time.

Aitken curled a free-kick into the bottom corner in stoppage time to condemn the Blue Brazil to a fifth successive defeat which extended their winless run to 12 in the league.

Edinburgh came from behind to beat 10-man Stirling 2-1 at Forthbank Stadium.

Albion took the lead in the 22nd minute when Dale Carrick got on the end of Kieran Moore’s ball.

But Edinburgh levelled seven minutes before half-time, John Robertson converting from the penalty spot after Ouzy See was fouled by Ross McGeachie to claim his fifth goal in seven games.

Stirling were reduced to 10 men when Ray Grant was sent off for a second yellow card with 15 minutes remaining and Innes Murray took advantage four minutes later to bag the winner.

Annan remain in fourth place after a 1-1 draw at home to Albion.

Dominic Docherty handed Annan a 24th-minute lead but Callum Wilson poked home Charlie Reilly’s pass to level three minutes before the break.

In the battle at the bottom, Stranraer snapped a four-game winless run by beating 10-man Elgin 1-0 at Stair Park.

Craig Ross’ close-range finish – his first goal for the club – two minutes into the second half proved the only goal before Kane Hester was sent off for a second yellow card in the 67th minute.