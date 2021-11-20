Charles Vernam rescues point for Bradford in Northampton draw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Winger Charles Vernam earned a point for Bradford from a scrappy and often ill-tempered 1-1 draw against in-form Northampton at Valley Parade.

It was Bradford’s fifth home league draw of the season.

Northampton have lost only one of their last six matches.

Both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances in a competitive but largely uneventful first half.

Bradford’s only shot on target came in the third minute when visiting keeper Liam Roberts dived full length to push away Callum Cooke’s shot from the edge of the box.

Northampton’s most dangerous moment came when striker Kion Etete, on loan from Spurs, was about to shoot in a threatening position only to be denied by a lunging challenge from Paudie O’Connor, who toepoked the ball away to safety.

Mitch Pinnock put the visitors in front in the 60th minute after Bradford’s free-kick near the edge of the box was cleared. The ball broke to Pinnock, who raced more than half the length of the field before slotting it past keeper Richard O’Donnell.

However, Bradford equalised seven minutes when substitute Caolan Lavery won the ball in a challenge in the Northampton box and laid it into the path of Vernam to score from 10 yards out.