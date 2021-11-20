Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Substitute James Collins claims Cardiff’s comeback winner at Preston

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.31pm
James Collins put Cardiff in front (Nigel French/PA)
James Collins put Cardiff in front (Nigel French/PA)

James Collins came off the bench as Cardiff claimed a much-needed 2-1 Championship victory over Preston.

In a genuine game of two halves, the home side were dominant in the first and ended up rueing missed chances that should have seen them more than just the one goal up at the break.

Straight from kick-off, Emil Riis Jakobsen broke free and played a ball back to Ali McCann who had his shot deflected for a corner.

Another corner followed straight after, with Ryan Ledson curling an effort into the danger area and Sean Maguire popping up at the far post to steer the ball home.

It was just the start North End needed after a heavy 3-0 defeat last time out at Nottingham Forest. They continued to press, Maguire laying off for Tom Barkhuizen, who saw his shot well blocked.

The Bluebirds – roared on by their passionate travelling support – came close as Aden Flint headed a chance just wide from a Ryan Giles cross.

Preston were by far the better team and soon after McCann stung the palms of Alex Smithies, who made a smart save from a shot that was destined for the top corner.

Cardiff’s discipline was letting them down with the game punctuated by free-kicks conceded by the visitors, allowing Preston to retain control.

The contrast was so stark that Preston conceded their first free-kick just before half-time, by which time Cardiff had conceded nine.

Collins replaced Chanka Zimba at half-time for Cardiff and nearly made an immediate impact. Giles’ low ball was cleverly flicked into the path of the substitute by Rubin Colwill and Collins fired just wide.

Moments later Will Vaulks smashed a low effort against the foot of the post as Steve Morison’s men started the second half a different outfit.

And they got their rewards when Vaulks swung a free-kick into the penalty area and Mark McGuinness wanted it more than the Preston defenders, beating Daniel Iversen with a downward header.

Ledson came close to regaining the lead for Preston, his shot from the edge of the area turned around the post by Smithies.

That was the sum total of Preston’s second-half efforts as it was the Bluebirds who were now dominant.

Another substitute Mark Harris should have done better than having his close-range effort deflected for a corner.

But from that corner, Giles swung the ball in and Collins’ header found the back of the net. It was a goal that was inevitable, right in front of the delirious away fans.

It earned Cardiff a vital three points, putting distance between themselves and the relegation zone, dragging Preston back into that mix.

