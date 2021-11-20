Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doncaster share spoils with Lincoln after goalless stalemate at Keepmoat Stadium

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.33pm
Lincoln’s Conor McGrandles went closest to breaking the deadlock at Doncaster (Adam Davy/PA)
Doncaster and Lincoln battled out a tame goalless draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between throughout the game as both sides lacked the ruthless touch in the final third.

Lincoln enjoyed the better of the first half in attacking terms with striker Dan N’Lundulu causing problems for the Doncaster defence.

But they struggled to test young Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones until producing the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when Conor McGrandles powered onto a Jamie Robson cross and sent a header on goal which Rovers Louis Jones clawed off his line.

Doncaster were the more threatening side after the break but again struggled for opportunities in front of goal.

Aidan Barlow cut inside and lashed a shot from the corner of the box that Josh Griffiths pushed over his bar.

Lincoln could have snatched it in stoppage time but Lasse Sorensen was denied with an excellent tackle from Barlow while Tommy Rowe blocked a shot from Hakeem Adelakun.

