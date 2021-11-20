Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewe end winless run by beating fellow strugglers Gillingham

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.35pm
Tom Lowery was on target for Crewe (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Long’s first-half finish and a stoppage-time effort from Tommy Lowery secured Crewe their first win in 11 League One games as they beat fellow strugglers Gillingham 2-0.

Long struck from close range in the 11th minute before Lowery sealed victory late on to claim the hosts just a second league win of the season.

The opener came after Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was caught out at the back post by Rio Adebisi’s lofted cross, Scott Kashket relayed the ball back across goal and Long finished high into the net from close range.

Bottom club Crewe pressed with the conviction they have lacked for most of the season and Kashket could have extended the lead when he was slipped clear by Long, only for Cumming to stick out a hand to divert the attacker’s effort wide.

Gillingham, who sit two points above the drop zone, grew into the game and John Akinde lifted a near-post header over from Bailey Akehurst’s corner.

Crewe’s goal led a charmed life 10 minutes before the break with Dave Richards forced to tip over a goal-bound header from his own defender Luke Offord and Jack Tucker hitting a post from the resulting corner.

Crewe survived again after the break when Harvey Lintott’s header from Dan Adshead’s corner floated on to the far post.

But Lowery sealed victory in the first minute of stoppage time when he slotted in off a post after playing a give-and-go in the box.

