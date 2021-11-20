Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Cheek scores double as Bromley hit back to defeat King’s Lynn

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.37pm
Bromley beat King’s Lynn (John Walton/PA)
Bromley beat King’s Lynn (John Walton/PA)

A Michael Cheek brace rescued Bromley as they came from behind to beat King’s Lynn 3-2 in the Vanarama National League.

Goals from James Alabi and Cheek sealed the three points for the Ravens, resulting in a sixth successive defeat for the Linnets.

The visitors took the lead through Jayden Davis just six minutes into the game.

Cheek came close to scoring for the hosts but his headed effort went wide and Louis Dennis had a chance but his curling shot flew over the bar.

Bromley found an equaliser one minute before half-time through leading goalscorer Cheek, who headed home to level.

Ross Barrows put the visitors back in front five minutes into the second half with a volley from 25 yards out.

The hosts came from behind again in the 61st minute after Alabi was able to poke home from close range before Cheek scored in the 70th minute for the Ravens to secure the points.