Michael Cheek scores double as Bromley hit back to defeat King’s Lynn

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Michael Cheek brace rescued Bromley as they came from behind to beat King’s Lynn 3-2 in the Vanarama National League.

Goals from James Alabi and Cheek sealed the three points for the Ravens, resulting in a sixth successive defeat for the Linnets.

The visitors took the lead through Jayden Davis just six minutes into the game.

Cheek came close to scoring for the hosts but his headed effort went wide and Louis Dennis had a chance but his curling shot flew over the bar.

Bromley found an equaliser one minute before half-time through leading goalscorer Cheek, who headed home to level.

Ross Barrows put the visitors back in front five minutes into the second half with a volley from 25 yards out.

The hosts came from behind again in the 61st minute after Alabi was able to poke home from close range before Cheek scored in the 70th minute for the Ravens to secure the points.