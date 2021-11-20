Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leaders Forest Green ease to victory at Hartlepool

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.45pm
Jamille Matt was on target as Forest Green beat Hartlepool (Simon Marper/PA)
Forest Green cruised to a 3-1 win at 10-man Hartlepool to stay top of League Two.

Unbeaten away from home this season, Rob Edwards’ side made it six wins on the road thanks to a dominant first-half performance.

It took them just four minutes to go ahead, a near-post corner being nodded in from close range by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Pools did have a couple of half-chances but some organised defending kept them out.

Rovers doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark. Matthew Stevens was played in and when his shot came back off the bar, skipper Jamille Matt bundled in.

They almost made it three, only a great block from keeper Ben Killip denying Jack Aitchison’s foray into the area.

But on 45 minutes they got a third as Stevens had time to turn and fire in low off the post.

Pools pulled one back after 80 minutes as Nicky Featherstone scored from the spot after Joe Grey was pushed over in the area.

They home side then had Jamie Sterry sent off for violent conduct during a melee after 88 minutes.

