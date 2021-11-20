Leaders Forest Green ease to victory at Hartlepool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forest Green cruised to a 3-1 win at 10-man Hartlepool to stay top of League Two.

Unbeaten away from home this season, Rob Edwards’ side made it six wins on the road thanks to a dominant first-half performance.

It took them just four minutes to go ahead, a near-post corner being nodded in from close range by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Pools did have a couple of half-chances but some organised defending kept them out.

Rovers doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark. Matthew Stevens was played in and when his shot came back off the bar, skipper Jamille Matt bundled in.

They almost made it three, only a great block from keeper Ben Killip denying Jack Aitchison’s foray into the area.

But on 45 minutes they got a third as Stevens had time to turn and fire in low off the post.

Pools pulled one back after 80 minutes as Nicky Featherstone scored from the spot after Joe Grey was pushed over in the area.

They home side then had Jamie Sterry sent off for violent conduct during a melee after 88 minutes.