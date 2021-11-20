Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Tilley fires Crawley to long overdue victory at Barrow

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.47pm
James Tilley fired Crawley to victory at Barrow (Andrew Matthews/PA)
James Tilley ended Crawley’s dismal six-game losing streak in style with a 1-0 win at faltering Barrow.

The midfielder’s crisp second-half effort separated the two sides as Mark Cooper’s outfit went a worrying seven league games without a win.

And even more worryingly for the hosts was the fact they have now gone two games without a goal.

The Bluebirds have lost their spark in front of goal after Cooper shored up their leaky defence.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris clawed away Joe Grayson’s corner as it swung towards goal.

Matt Platt almost scored a calamitous own goal as his mishit clearance beat Paul Farman but thankfully went wide.

The recalled Remeao Hutton fired over the bar after being slipped in behind on the stroke of half-time.

Tilley broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as he drilled a decent strike beyond Farman in the hosts’ net.

Substitute Josh Kay almost made an instant impact, but Morris kept out his back-post header.

Former Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts saw his curling strike go agonisingly wide.

Grayson almost painfully missed a glorious chance to level at the death from close range.

