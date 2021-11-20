Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ollie Clarke brace guides Mansfield to fifth win in a row

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 5.55pm
Ollie Clarke (PA)
Ollie Clarke (PA)

A brace from skipper Ollie Clarke helped Mansfield chalk up a fifth win in a row with a 3-1 home win over bottom club Scunthorpe.

An entertaining first half saw United go ahead against the run of play after 15 minutes when Myles Hippolyte netted from the spot after keeper Nathan Bishop had brought him down trying to go round him following a defence-splitting pass down the middle by Hayden Hackney.

Jordan Bowery hit the post in a 20th minute one on one before Clarke finally levelled on 28 minutes with a low shot inside the right post from 20 yards.

Stags then swept ahead in the first of two added minutes as Keiran O’Hara saved Harry Charsley’s shot from a Stephen McLaughlin cross but, despite getting his hands to Bowery’s follow-up, could not prevent the ball spinning home.

Bishop denied Ryan Loft on a 52nd-minute breakaway, blocking on his near post.

But on the hour Clarke netted his second as he caught Alex Perry dallying on the ball 25 yards out, robbed him and raced forward for a low finish.

