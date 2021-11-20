Kenny Jackett relieved with Orient win after hard-fought battle with Sutton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett admitted that his side were made to battle hard to inflict a 4-1 Sky Bet League Two defeat on Sutton.

The victory lifted the O’s into the play-off places and just two points away from an automatic spot. It extended Orient’s unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.

Isaac Olaofe had given the visitors the lead before Theo Archibald levelled to sent the teams into the break all square.

Harry Smith then struck the first of his two goals within a minute of the resumption before Tom James added the fourth in added time to leave the O’s comprehensive winners.

Jackett said: “It was a hard-fought game and I felt that Sutton started better than us and they took the lead and deservedly so.

“But after that I felt we came back well and we were the better team for the remainder of the half.

“We scored a good equalising goal and created lots of other opportunities and then second half we started well and really upped our game again.

“I always felt that there were more goals for us which proved to be true as our finishing was excellent today.

“Sutton are a good side and you can see why they have had a successful start to the season, so today was really good test and result.

“We think we have some potency in our attacking options and we want to keep them fit and continue scoring goals. We want to make sure we have that variety.”

Sutton had won four of their last five away games but they had no answer to their opponents second-half pressure.

Boss Matt Gray reflected: “In the first half-hour, I thought we were excellent, took the goal and looked to extend the lead.

“Then there was a long throw that unfortunately we didn’t deal with and that allowed them back into the game.

“When you come to a big club like this with a big fan base, it’s difficult and we had to weather a 15-minute spell although we probably had the best chance of the half when we had a shot that hit the inside of the post.

“But 1-1 at half-time away from home and with so many pleasing things was satisfactory but it was important that for the first 10 or 15 minutes that we started the half well.

“But they delivered a routine cross into the box, our keeper catches it, collides with the centre-half, drops it and we find ourselves 2-1 down.

“So now we’ve got an uphill task. Then an unbelievable strike gives them a 3-1 lead and then they score in added time.

“I thought the score line flattered them a little bit.”