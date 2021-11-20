Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Rob Edwards lauds “excellent” Forest Green display in win at Hartlepool

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 6.11pm
Rob Edwards lauded an “excellent” Forest Green display in the win at Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)
Forest Green manager Rob Edwards hailed his side’s best display of the season as they turned on the style in a 3-1 win at Hartlepool.

Rovers remain top of League Two after a dominant opening half saw them bag three unanswered goals.

Unbeaten away from home this season, Rovers showed just why as they pummelled Pools from the off to secure a sixth away win of the campaign.

Edwards said: “The first half was excellent and second was a never going to be the same.

“They got a bit of a reaction but we managed it reasonably well. We always want a clean sheet but we will take that scoreline.

“It was as good as we have been first half, it really was. We always want to start well but this was especially fast.

“There’s a good fanbase here, make noise and it was the case at 3-0. We scored on four minutes to give us a foothold in the game and took control. It was well deserved in my opinion.

“Three goals away from home at a difficult place to come – this was only their second home defeat – is pleasing. Everyone played their part.

“The second half was about managing the game, everyone wants four, five, six but it doesn’t always happen does it?”

Rovers took the lead when a near-post corner was nodded in from close range by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Matty Stevens was then played in just before the half-hour mark and when his shot came back off the bar, skipper Jamille Matt turned in.

Rovers grabbed a deserved third before the break as Stevens had time to turn and fire in low off the post.

Pools claimed a consolation after 80 minutes as Nicky Featherstone scored from the spot after Joe Grey was pushed over in the area.

They also had Jamie Sterry sent off for violent conduct during a melee on 88 minutes.

Interim boss Antony Sweeney, after a third League Two defeat in a row, said: “We were well beaten by a better side who are top for a reason and unbeaten away from home.

“We could have lost playing really well – that was the level of opposition – but we lost playing poorly.

“It’s disappointing and we will lose games at this level but the manner of the defeat was the hardest thing.

“We were off it, didn’t win any individual battles, any unit battles and you won’t win games of football like that.

“I don’t want to take much away from them, they are a good side who fully deserved the win and the plaudits, but we need to be better.”

