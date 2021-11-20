Billy Waters brace helps Halifax claim spoils at rock-bottom Dover By Press Association November 20 2021, 6.17pm Pete Wild’s Halifax claimed victory at Dover (Clint Hughes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Billy Waters scored twice as Halifax heaped more woe on National League bottom club Dover by claiming a 3-1 win at The Crabble. Waters slid home an eighth-minute opener raising hopes among Shaymen fans of another goal-fest after their stunning 7-4 victory over Maidenhead last week. But Dover, still searching for their first win of the season, responded with resolve and Travis Gregory came closest to grabbing a deserved equaliser. The home side’s bright play was finally rewarded in the 75th minute when Ben Williamson equalised with a low shot through a crowded box. But Halifax responded with Kieran Green heading home from a corner moments later, before Waters sealed the win with his 12th goal of the season two minutes from time. More from The Courier Keith Curle hopes ‘massive’ win will help change mindset at struggling Latics Dean Smith makes winning start as Norwich see off Southampton at Carrow Road George Reid: The ice hockey hero who fired Dundee Rockets to dizzying heights Armani Little scores a brace as Torquay come from behind to defeat Dover