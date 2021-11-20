Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Morison credits pep talk to James Collins for comeback victory at Preston

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 6.18pm
Steve Morison’s Cardiff beat Preston (Simon Galloway/PA)
Steve Morison’s Cardiff beat Preston (Simon Galloway/PA)

Steve Morison credited his own pep talk to super substitute James Collins with sowing the seeds for Cardiff’s 2-1 Championship comeback win over Preston.

Second-half strikes from Mark McGuinness and Collins helped the Bluebirds take three points in Morison’s first game as permanent manager.

And it seems the new City chief, who took four points from a possible nine as caretaker, had a direct hand in building Collins’ confidence.

“I spoke to him on Thursday and said to him ‘I know you are desperate to start’,” said Morison.

“I could see him making an impact, so I would rather bring him on and see the game out than start him and bring the younger lads on at the death to see the game out.

“It worked – the conversations are good. You let them know exactly what you are thinking at the plans.

“James hasn’t scored all season, one game, one goal, he must be happy.”

In a genuine game of two halves, the home side were dominant in the first 45 minutes and ended up rueing missed chances that should have seen them more than one up at half-time.

They hit the front after two minutes when Ryan Ledson curled the ball into the danger area and Sean Maguire steered it home at the back post.

Collins replaced Chanka Zimba at half-time for Cardiff and the striker nearly made an immediate impact, firing just wide.

The visitors were much-improved after the break and got their rewards when Will Vaulks swung in a free-kick and McGuinness beat Daniel Iversen with a downward header.

The winner came from another set-piece as Ryan Giles found Collins, whose header hit the back of the net and earned Cardiff a vital three points, putting distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

“Bad start, great end,” Morison added. “I can’t believe that you work all week for something and then after 90 seconds you are one-nil down. It was tough.

“We changed the shape just before half-time and it helped us massively and then there was a great reaction from the lads in the second half.”

The result dragged Preston back towards the mire and Frankie McAvoy’s men sit six points clear of the relegation zone.

“We did not defend our box well enough in the second half,” said McAvoy.

“Set plays are a big thing for Cardiff. We worked on it, we set it up to defend our box well.

“The first half we did it, the second half they brought on James Collins and that changed it for them a bit.

“They started to put a bit of directness towards our goal and we conceded two set-plays.

“In the main we’ve been really good at it and now I’m so disappointed having just seen the two goals back.

“We tried to change it to get ourselves back into the game but unfortunately we didn’t do enough so I’m bitterly disappointed.

“We were winning the game and we should be going off not having conceded the two goals. Unfortunately we are.”

More from The Courier