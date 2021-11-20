Gary Bowyer beaming with Salford performance in win at Harrogate

Salford manager Gary Bowyer was pleased midfielders Matty Lund and Jason Lowe weighed in with goals to compensate for a striker shortage during a 2-0 triumph at Harrogate.

Lund gave the Ammies a first-half lead and Lowe’s first goal since November 2013 wrapped up matters in the 74th minute to earn Bowyer’s men only their second league win on the road this term.

The former Blackburn chief said: “All of the players deserve credit.

“We had four centre forwards missing but Brandon (Thomas-Asante) was a real threat for us up there and every one of the players ran their socks off.

“Our shape was good and we looked more solid than we have been away from home. We scored two good goals, even if we got a bit of fortune for Jason Lowe’s second with the deflection.

“But the first one was a wonderful goal. It was a fantastic cross and Matty Lund did what he’s done throughout his career, which is why we brought him to the club.

“I think the performance was epitomised with the block Ash Hunter put in late on. Connor (Ripley) also had a quiet game in goal but we owed him that as he’s been overworked in too many games this season.

“We know the threat Harrogate carry so to come here and get a clean sheet is very pleasing.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was irritated by an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the game by his players as well as the manner in which both goals were conceded.

He said: “I’m disappointed because we had such a good turnout of supporters but we did not really perform from the start and that’s not like us.

“We are known for mauling teams early on but we certainly didn’t do that and it was five minutes before we had to draw our first breath.

“Energy is always the thing that comes first with us when we cross that line but we didn’t get that and we needed to be braver and brighter.

“Defensively, to also concede two goals when we were not over-burdened with massive pressure was disappointing.

“But, whilst I’ll allow the players to be disappointed today and tomorrow, I won’t on Monday.

“The carrot of the play-offs and automatic promotion is still there because it’s an inconsistent league and we have got good players who can make a difference.

“You will have peaks and troughs and it’s all about how you handle the disappointments and how you recover at this level when things don’t quite go your way.

“We need to bounce back now and I have every faith in the players that they can go and do that.”