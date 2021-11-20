Marco Silva pleased to see Fulham go top but won’t be getting carried away yet

Marco Silva was left smiling as his Fulham went top of the Championship table following a 4-1 victory over Barnsley at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 21st goal of the season and strikes from Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson ensured Silva’s side moved ahead of Bournemouth following a seventh straight win.

The manager warned the table counts for little at this stage of the season, but feels his side’s standing is a fair reflection of their performances so far.

Silva said: “Of course it’s good to be top of the table. We started fantastic and were on the top and then when we stopped for the second international break I think we were fourth or fifth and no one talked about it. They just listened to what we should improve. And we didn’t look to the table before this game.

“We want to look at the table before the last day of the competition.

“Of course we look, but it is not something that is something we talk about on a daily basis. But if you are getting the results and deserve it, it reflects on the table.”

Silva was pleased with the way his side overcame their struggling opponents and particularly with the way Mitrovic’s team-mates shouldered responsibility for sharing the goals around.

Mitrovic headed Fulham in front in the 24th minute with Carvalho adding the second 10 minutes later.

Kebano made it three in the 72nd minute and Wilson wrapped things up in the 81st, three minutes after Barnsley had replied through Victor Adeboyejo.

He said: “It was fantastic performance from ourselves.

“The players know we want to share the goals but of course if you have a player like Mitro normally the striker is the one who scores. But we have to link with the winger and Kebano’s goal is a clear example of that.

“And of course different players should appear there and they did. Midfielders should appear in the right areas and we they did. And we did very well.”

Interim boss Joseph Laumann took charge of Barnsley for a final time before new manager Poya Asbaghi takes charge.

Laumann admitted the new man faces a tough challenge, but believes the club can turn things around.

He said: “Fulham are hard for every team in the league. They are in my eyes the best footballing team.

“We have lots of games to come and I hope there is going to be some fresh start under the new manager and I truly believe we have the team and the quality to get out of the situation.

“A decision was made by the club, we introduced ourselves on a zoom call to get to know each other. We had a quick exchange before we left yesterday but he was not involved in any decisions today about the team or the formation.

“It is a challenge but I am quite confident that we can go forward as a team.

“When someone new comes in you always hope they will get something extra out of the team and the squad.

“There is a lack of confidence and I hope he can increase the belief but they are good characters and it has never been about a lack of belief.”