Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe’s League One win over Bolton as a ‘good scalp’

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 6.47pm
Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe sit fourth in League One (Tim Markland/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe sit fourth in League One (Tim Markland/PA)

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was pleased to see his side end a tough week by picking up a “good scalp” in edging past injury-hit Bolton 1-0 following what was a tight League One contest.

Sam Vokes’ strike proved decisive at Adams Park as the Chairboys ended their first sticky spell of the campaign and kept themselves fourth in the table, just two points behind leaders Plymouth.

Wycombe’s three points were timely as they had not won in their last six matches in all competitions and had lost their previous four home games.

That included going out of the FA Cup to League Two Hartlepool in midweek, which was also the third game in a row they had drawn a blank, a drought Vokes ended with his perfectly-placed header.

Ainsworth said: “I think finishing let us down in the last two games. We had some good opportunities, but we just didn’t capitalise on them.

“The players all work on their own individual bits and they are what matter in games where it is so tight.

“Bolton came here and we knew that they’d tire in the second half, after what they went through in midweek.

“They’re probably a bit weaker than they have been, but (boss) Ian (Evatt) is a good friend and he’ll have them going, so for me this is a good scalp at home.

“But these boys have practiced, day in, day out, these little bits that don’t seem that important. They’d rather do shooting every day (but) all these games matter when it comes to a game like this.

“We felt a tiny bit of pressure because we want to achieve this year.

“We have one of the best squads in the league, I believe, and I want them to stay around the top of the table for as long as they can.”

Wycombe fans will have been wondering what it was going to take for their team to score when Vokes’ shot struck the inside of a post before running along just in front of the goal line and going behind.

The Chairboys then had a penalty awarded when Anis Mehmeti went over following MJ Williams’ challenge, only for the youngster’s tame spot-kick to be comfortably saved by Bolton goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

The deadlock was finally broken after 72 minutes when Vokes brilliantly looped a header from Jason McCarthy’s cross into the top corner.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has now seen his team win just won of their last seven league games and go out of the cup to non-league Stockport, but he found positives in their performance.

He said: “Half our first team are missing and the lads that have come in – the lads who have started today – have given everything.

“I was disappointed and defected after Wednesday because that wasn’t us and it isn’t what we’re about.

“Today was much more like it and in a difficult situation, scenario and fixture, I thought we were excellent.

“I’m not going to sit here and moan about injuries – we’ve got loads, of course, and a lot that we couldn’t have avoided, but that’s football, people get injured.

“We do feel like the world is against us, but it’s important that we stick together as a group.

“We have belief, we know what we’re about, we know what we can do and today I thought we showed that.

“Hopefully, the fans will be understanding of the situation.”

More from The Courier