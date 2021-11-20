Beer time for Ben Foster after Watford’s win – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association November 20 2021, 7.01pm Ben Foster was set to celebrate Watford’s win (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 20. Football Ben Foster was ready for a beer. “I might even have a few beers tonight!” 🍻😅 @BenFoster is buzzing! pic.twitter.com/vvp5hyw6Ct— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 20, 2021 Perfect away trip for Chelsea. The perfect away trip 💥 Great attacking football 🤝🏾 good balance at the back. #cleansheet #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/4BzGLzzmO7— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 20, 2021 Perfect away trip!! Let’s keep it going🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qNviItSLsC— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) November 20, 2021 Great away day 💙 pic.twitter.com/kkj8y1I7zr— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 20, 2021 3points…💙🤲🏿 @ChelseaFC— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) November 20, 2021 Angelo Ogbonna provided an injury update. The surgery went well and now the recovery begins…I can't wait to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.Thank you for all your messages of support.Today, even from here, I will support the Team! Come on you Irons⚒#AO21 #COYI #WOLWHU @WestHam pic.twitter.com/kv3N7pYdKa— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) November 20, 2021 Allan Saint-Maximin was pumped for Newcastle’s clash with Brentford. #NEWBRE pic.twitter.com/uRjnK8GigU— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) November 20, 2021 Dean Smith was set for his first game in charge of Norwich. Our new head coach checks in for #NORSOU! 👋#NCFC pic.twitter.com/Y9SPuUsSQn— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 20, 2021 Pompey loved their win. 1-0 down at 2-1 up at half time full time pic.twitter.com/6sDKQZVyEp— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 20, 2021 Andres Iniesta celebrated his ton. Victoria y 100 partidos con el @visselkobe! Un orgullo alcanzar esa cifra y vivir tantos momentos inolvidables. Vamos juntos a por más!! 💯❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/TUfznKo86o— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) November 20, 2021 Formula One Lewis Hamilton turned up for qualifying wearing his new rainbow helmet. Wish we were as cool as this. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EtimQfJ7EU— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 20, 2021 Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to qualifying. Qualifying day 🇶🇦🏁#VB77 #F1 #QatarGP @MercedesAMGF1 📷 @SebastianKawka pic.twitter.com/akjGToWGRb— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 20, 2021 Romain Grosjean found his artistic side. Always knew I was an artist 😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/RWqqZ6vvM9— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 20, 2021 More from The Courier Xavi back at Barca and ex-Man Utd players’ reaction – Saturday’s sporting social Aaron Ramsdale gets the plaudits for his super save – Saturday’s sporting social Sports stars past and present supporting Tyson Fury – Saturday’s sporting social Andy Murray loses wedding ring, Newcastle saga over – Thursday’s sporting social