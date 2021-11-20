Beer time for Ben Foster after Watford’s win – Saturday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 20.

Football

Ben Foster was ready for a beer.

“I might even have a few beers tonight!” 🍻 😅 @BenFoster is buzzing! pic.twitter.com/vvp5hyw6Ct — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 20, 2021

Perfect away trip for Chelsea.

Perfect away trip!! Let’s keep it going🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qNviItSLsC — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) November 20, 2021

Great away day 💙 pic.twitter.com/kkj8y1I7zr — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 20, 2021

Angelo Ogbonna provided an injury update.

The surgery went well and now the recovery begins…I can't wait to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.Thank you for all your messages of support.Today, even from here, I will support the Team! Come on you Irons⚒#AO21 #COYI #WOLWHU @WestHam pic.twitter.com/kv3N7pYdKa — Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) November 20, 2021

Allan Saint-Maximin was pumped for Newcastle’s clash with Brentford.

Dean Smith was set for his first game in charge of Norwich.

Pompey loved their win.

1-0 down at 2-1 up at half time full time pic.twitter.com/6sDKQZVyEp — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 20, 2021

Andres Iniesta celebrated his ton.

Victoria y 100 partidos con el @visselkobe! Un orgullo alcanzar esa cifra y vivir tantos momentos inolvidables. Vamos juntos a por más!! 💯❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/TUfznKo86o — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) November 20, 2021

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton turned up for qualifying wearing his new rainbow helmet.

Wish we were as cool as this. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EtimQfJ7EU — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 20, 2021

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to qualifying.

Romain Grosjean found his artistic side.