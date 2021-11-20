Michael O’Neill thrilled to see Tyrese Campbell back among the goals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill admitted Tyrese Campbell being back on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win over Peterborough was “lovely to see”.

In-form City led struggling Peterborough through Mario Vrancic’s third-minute goal but were then down to 10 men after substitute Sam Sturridge’s stoppage-time red card.

But Campbell, recently returned from a serious knee injury, netted in the sixth minute of added time for his first goal in nearly 12 months.

“It is great for Tyrese,” said O’Neill after the Potters moved up to fourth and dumped Posh into the relegation zone.

“He was cut down last season at a time when he was flying, scoring goals, assisting goals and terrorising defences.

“He has had to go through the rehabilitation and had to show patience through it all.

“That goal is massive for him but also for the support he has had. Everyone at the club is delighted for him.

“That’s the first time we have seen the Tyrese of old. You back him all the time in that situation.

“He shifts it from his left side to his right and it is great finish off his weaker side. It was lovely to see.”

Stoke have kept three clean sheets in taking maximum points from as many games and O’Neill added: “It was important to win the game off the international break.

“We are asking a lot of the players but they are coming to deliver for us.

“I don’t think we played particularly well but I thought we looked a bit leggy at times.

“They played well. They looked like a good team and moved the ball quite well.

“I felt we should have scored again after half-time which would have made things a little easier for us.

“When you are down to 10 men you are always vulnerable. So it was great to get the second goal when we did but they made us work very hard.”

Peterborough have lost eight of their nine Championship away games and gained just one point from a possible 12 available.

Boss Darren Ferguson said: “We didn’t start well but that’s how it is at the moment. It [Vrancic’s shot] could have gone anywhere but ends up in the net.

“We responded well and were the dominant team. We had 14 shots but only one on target – that tells its own story.

“I was pleased with the performance but we needed a bit more quality in the last bit.

“It is not often you lose a game and get a standing ovation from your supporters. The players know that if we can keep that level of performance and improve on that last bit, we will win games.

“I thought if we got the equaliser we would go on and win it but we didn’t do either.

“This was our best away performance but we lost the game.

“There is huge disappointment in the dressing room they have lost another away game but I have to look at level of performance.”