Jon Brady hails Northampton resilience in bad-tempered draw with Bradford

Northampton manager Jon Brady praised his side’s resilience in the face of some refereeing decisions he claimed went against them in their 1-1 draw with Bradford at Valley Parade.

Mitch Pinnock gave Northampton the lead in the 60th minute after racing more than half the length of the field after the visitors cleared a Bradford free-kick.

However, the Bantams equalised seven minutes later when substitute Caolan Lavery won the ball in a challenge inside the visitors’ box and supplied the opening for Charles Vernam to score.

The result dropped Northampton from fourth to fifth place, but they are only point away from an automatic promotion place.

Brady claimed two Bradford players could have been sent off: Yann Songo’o for an alleged elbow offence against striker Kion Etete, on loan from Tottenham, and Alex Gilliead for a challenge on Liam Roberts when the keeper dived at his feet near the end of a scrappy and bad-tempered match.

Gilliead was booked for the challenge that angered the Northampton boss and provoked some heated exchanges among players of both sides and a booking for Brady by Hull referee Carl Boyeson.

Brady claimed the alleged Songo’o incident near the halfway line occurred only yards away from where the fourth official was standing but no action was taken.

He described Gilliead’s challenge on Roberts as “dangerous play” and said: “We were disappointed with these decisions, but the players showed resilience and good character to come away with 1-1 draw.

“We were were disappointed with the Bradford goal. It was uncharacteristic of us, we have had nine clean sheets this season, but it was a good point away from home against a team who will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season and we scored a great goal.”

Bradford manager Derek Adams, whose side have now drawn five home matches in the league, said: “The game was always going to be tight. We have had lots of tight games against top sides, but we have competed well against them. It is just unfortunate we didn’t score the goals to give us victory against them.

“Teams don’t want to lose here – you can see that. A lot of teams think that way. They come here, take a point and move on. We have had to play most of the top teams in a short space of time.

“Caolan Lavery is an intelligent striker and provided the pass for Charles Vernam’s goal and we almost got the winner at the end.”