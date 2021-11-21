Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2000: Leeds and West Ham agree £18million fee for Rio Ferdinand

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 7.52am
Rio Ferdinand joined Leeds in 2000 for £18million, a world record transfer fee at the time for a defender (Phil Noble/PA)
Rio Ferdinand joined Leeds in 2000 for £18million, a world record transfer fee at the time for a defender (Phil Noble/PA)

Rio Ferdinand became the world’s most expensive defender on this day in 2000 when Leeds’ £18million bid was finally accepted by West Ham.

Ferdinand, then 22, rubber-stamped the deal a few days later when he signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

He was paraded in front of the Leeds fans at Elland Road before their home game against Arsenal on November 26.

Ferdinand was introduced to Leeds fans at Elland Road before their Premier League win against Arsenal in November 2000
Ferdinand was introduced to Leeds fans at Elland Road before their Premier League win against Arsenal in November 2000 (John Giles/PA)

The deal shattered the previous world record for a defender of £13million paid by Roma for Argentina’s Walter Samuel. It was also a British record, eclipsing the £15million paid for Alan Shearer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Ferdinand made his Leeds debut on December 2 at Leicester and it was one to forget as David O’Leary’s team found themselves 3-0 down after just half-an-hour, eventually losing 3-1.

It was the first of 53 Premier League appearances Ferdinand made during his 18 months at Elland Road and he was Leeds’ captain in both legs of their Champions League semi-final against Valencia in 2001.

Ferdinand later revealed during his work as a pundit for BT Sport that his time spent at Leeds was the “most enjoyable” of his playing career.

Ferdinand, centre, captained Leeds during both legs of their Champions League semi-final against Valencia
Ferdinand, centre, captained Leeds during both legs of their Champions League semi-final against Valencia (Gareth Copley/PA)

In the summer of 2002, Ferdinand became Britain’s most expensive player for a second time after a high-profile move to Leeds’ arch-rivals Manchester United for £30m.

At Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, Ferdinand established himself as one of the world’s outstanding defenders.

He won 10 major trophies with Ferguson’s side, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League, and made a total of 81 appearances for his country.

More from The Courier